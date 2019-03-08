Canada's Andreescu keeps rolling with 2nd-round win at Indian Wells

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is into the third round at the BNP Paribas Open.

Andreescu kept up her recent run of success by beating Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 6-2 in second-round action on Friday at the Masters-level tennis tournament.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., toppled the 35th-ranked Cibulkova at Indian Wells in one hour 23 minutes to improve her record to 23-3 on the season.

She will face Stefanie Voegele in the next round after the Swiss upset American Sloane Stephens in second-round play.

Andreescu moved up to No. 60 in the world rankings on Monday after reaching the semifinals at the Mexico Open last week.

She won her first career WTA 125 Series event last month in Newport Beach, Calif., and is currently 15th in the Tour's overall points race.