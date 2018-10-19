Eugenie Bouchard falls just short of reaching 1st WTA final in 4 years
24-year-old serves for match before top seed Julia Goerges comes back to win
Eugenie Bouchard came within two points of reaching her first WTA final in four years before top seed Julia Goerges staged an epic comeback on Friday at the Luxembourg Open, winning 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-1.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., was serving for the match, leading 5-3 in the second set, before the German broke the Canadian's serve and won the next nine games to put the match out of reach.
Bouchard, 24, is ranked No. 108 in the world and gained entry into the main draw as a qualifier. Tennis Canada predicted she will rise to No. 89 as a result of her play at Luxembourg.
A great week for Genie Bouchard comes to an end in the semifinals, going down to top-seeded Julia Goerges 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-1.<br><br>Genie will rise 19 places in the <a href="https://twitter.com/WTA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTA</a> rankings to No.89 when the new ranks are released next week 👏—@TennisCanada
Bouchard, who was once ranked as high as No. 5, played her most recent final in 2014, losing to Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Wuhan Open in China.
Meanwhile, at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, Canada's Vasek Pospisil was ousted in the quarter-finals by Frenchman Gaels Monfils 7-5, 6-4.
