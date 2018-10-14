Eugenie Bouchard a step closer to qualifying for Luxembourg Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard defeated Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the final qualification round at the Luxembourg Open.
Westmount, Que., native advances to final qualification round at WTA Tour event
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will next play Jessika Ponchet of France, who beat Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4 in her second-round match.
Four spots are reserved for qualifiers in the 32-player main draw at the $250,000 US WTA Tour event.
Bouchard, who's seeded fifth in the qualifying draw, holds the No. 110 position in the world rankings.
Ponchet is ranked 228th.
