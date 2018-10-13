Skip to Main Content
Encouraging start for Bouchard at Luxembourg Open qualifier

Encouraging start for Bouchard at Luxembourg Open qualifier

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard defeated Romania's Raluca Serban 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in a first-round qualification draw match Saturday at the Luxembourg Open.

Canadian downs Romania's Raluca Serban 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in 1st round

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, ranked 110th in the world, defeated Romania's Raluca Serban 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in a first-round qualification draw match Saturday at the Luxembourg Open. (Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard defeated Romania's Raluca Serban 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in a first-round qualification draw match Saturday at the Luxembourg Open.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will play Switzerland's Jill Teichmann in the next round.

Main draw play begins Monday at the $250,000 US WTA Tour hard-court tournament.

Bouchard, a former world No. 5, is currently ranked 110th in the world.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us