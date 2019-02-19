Skip to Main Content
Genie Bouchard takes baby steps in straight-sets loss to world No. 2 Halep

Genie Bouchard takes baby steps in straight-sets loss to world No. 2 Halep

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following a fourth loss in five career meetings against No. 3 seed Simona Halep, who prevailed 7-6 (4), 6-4 in a second-round match on Tuesday.

Canadian shifts to doubles play in Dubai, teaming with American Sofia Kenin

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep during their second-round match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Tuesday. Halep won 7-6 (4), 6-4 for her fourth victory in five career meetings. (Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press)

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., lost 7-6 (4), 6-4 to No. 3 seed Simona Halep of Romania in a second-round match on Tuesday.

The 79th-ranked Bouchard was much more competitive against the second-ranked Halep than she was in a 6-2, 6-2 loss in the second round of the Australian Open in January, with the Romanian notching two more winners and five fewer unforced errors than the former world No. 5.

Halep is now 4-1 against Bouchard lifetime, including wins in the past three matches.

Bouchard was coming off a 6-3, 6-4 win over Vera Lapko of Belarus, while Halep had a bye in the first round.

The win over Bouchard was the 200th main-draw victory for Halep in her career.

Bouchard remains alive in the doubles portion of the event. She'll team with American Sofia Kenin to face No. 6 seeds Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Bouchard is scheduled to return to singles action at a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico next week.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us