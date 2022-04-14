Tennis players may become 'machines' under stricter misconduct sanctions, Boris Becker says
Former men's tennis world No. 1 had many angry outbursts during his career
Former men's tennis world No. 1 Boris Becker hopes players do not turn into emotionless "computers and machines" following the ATP's warning that there will be stricter punishment for on-court misconduct in the wake of a spate of angry outbursts.
Alexander Zverev was thrown out of a tournament in Acapulco in February after smashing his racket against the umpire's chair during an expletive-laden tirade, while Nick Kyrgios was fined for his outbursts at Indian Wells and Miami last month.
Becker, who had many angry outbursts during his career, said the sport needed players to show emotion on court.
"I'm quite happy that we were allowed to play and ultimately go berserk under the exclusion of the social media and the microphones, so to speak," the 54-year-old, who won six Grand Slam singles titles, told Eurosport Germany.
"It's more difficult for the players today. Everything is extremely transparent, too transparent for my taste. And then the question is, how does the tennis authority deal with it?
"Tennis is also an entertainment sport. I don't want to see computers and machines on the court either. Emotions are good, a bit of blood, sweat and tears, that stimulates, that was already the case with us. But everything has a limit."
The ATP said it was also reviewing its guidelines to clamp down on repeat offenders after coming under fire for being "soft" on incidents of misconduct.
WATCH | Graphic language: Alex Zverev attacks umpire chair in Acapulco:
While some players have called out their fellow professionals over their behavior, Becker said everyone has to "look in the mirror.
"We're all not perfect, everyone freaks out sometimes and you just don't do that," he added. "I also call the tennis players team mates, so you really shouldn't comment publicly on other people's misconduct. I think it's wrong."
World No. 7 Casper Ruud and seven-time major champion Mats Wilander said reckless behaviour on court had to stop.
.".. it kind of brings attention to the sport just in a negative way," Norwegian Ruud told Eurosport as part of the 'Ruud Talk' series. "They do get big fines, but for some of these players [it] doesn't seem like it matters."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?