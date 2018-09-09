Billie Jean King: Serena Williams' treatment at U.S. Open proves double standard in tennis
Women's tennis legend tweeted that if a male player had a similar outburst, he'd be called 'outspoken'
Billie Jean King says there's a double standard in tennis when it comes to rules applied to women compared to men.
Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women's final.
Watch the controversial decision from the chair empire:
Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially issued a warning for a code violation in the second set's second game for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.
King tweeted, "when a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and she's penalized for it ." King wrote that if a male player had a similar outburst, he'd be called "outspoken" and have no repercussions.
(1/2) Several things went very wrong during the <a href="https://twitter.com/usopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usopen</a> Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen.—@BillieJeanKing
(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a>, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.—@BillieJeanKing
King also tweeted that coaching should be allowed in tennis.
