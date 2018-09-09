Skip to Main Content
Billie Jean King: Serena Williams' treatment at U.S. Open proves double standard in tennis

Billie Jean King says there's a double standard in tennis when it comes to rules applied to women compared to men.

Women's tennis legend tweeted that if a male player had a similar outburst, he'd be called 'outspoken'

Serena Williams argues with referee Brian Earley during her women's singles finals match against Naomi Osaka on Saturday in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Jaime Lawson/Getty Images)

Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women's final.

Watch the controversial decision from the chair empire:

Williams was given a 3rd code violation in the 2nd set of the U.S. Open Final, resulting in the loss of a game. Naomi Osaka would go on to with the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. 3:47

Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially issued a warning for a code violation in the second set's second game for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.

King tweeted, "when a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and she's penalized for it ." King wrote that if a male player had a similar outburst, he'd be called "outspoken" and have no repercussions.

King also tweeted that coaching should be allowed in tennis.

