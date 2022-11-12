Content
Top-ranked Australia beats Britain to advance to Billie Jean King Cup final

Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women's tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.

Australians will take on winner of Czech Republic, Switzerland semifinal for gold

The Associated Press ·
Australia's Storm Sanders, left, and Samantha Stosur react during their doubles match win against Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. (Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters)

Storm Sanders had already put a point on the board for the Australians with an opening singles win and she then partnered Sam Stosur to a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 10-6 victory over Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls in a nerve-racking doubles match in Glasgow.

In Sunday's title match, Australia will play the winner of the second semifinal between the Czech Republic and Switzerland taking place later Saturday.

Sanders beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-6 (3) before Britain fought back through Harriet Dart, who won 7-6 (3), 6-2 against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Britain was in the semifinals for the first time since 1981, surpassing pre-event expectations.

Australia, the top-ranked women's team, will head into the final looking to win the event formerly known as the Fed Cup for an eighth time — and first time since 1974. The Australians lost in the final in 2019.

