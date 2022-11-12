Top-ranked Australia beats Britain to advance to Billie Jean King Cup final
Australians will take on winner of Czech Republic, Switzerland semifinal for gold
Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women's tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.
In Sunday's title match, Australia will play the winner of the second semifinal between the Czech Republic and Switzerland taking place later Saturday.
Sanders beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-6 (3) before Britain fought back through Harriet Dart, who won 7-6 (3), 6-2 against Ajla Tomljanovic.
Green and golden moment 💚🇦🇺💛<a href="https://twitter.com/TennisAustralia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TennisAustralia</a> celebrate booking a 19th final after a 7-6(1) 6-7(5) 10-6 nail-biter! Will it be 🏆 No.8?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BJKCupFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BJKCupFinals</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/stormsanders94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stormsanders94</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/bambamsam30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bambamsam30</a> <a href="https://t.co/JDhT5jmN09">pic.twitter.com/JDhT5jmN09</a>—@BJKCup
Britain was in the semifinals for the first time since 1981, surpassing pre-event expectations.
Australia, the top-ranked women's team, will head into the final looking to win the event formerly known as the Fed Cup for an eighth time — and first time since 1974. The Australians lost in the final in 2019.
