Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Andreescu, Fernandez drop matches to Swiss, eliminating Canada from Billie Jean King Cup

Canada was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup after dropping two singles matches to Switzerland in the women's international tennis competition on Friday.

Golubic tops Andreescu in 3 sets, Bencic defeats Fernandez in straight sets

The Canadian Press ·
Bianca Andreescu losses her match in the group stage on Friday against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. (Ed Sykes/Reuters)

Canada was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup after dropping two singles matches to Switzerland in the women's international tennis competition on Friday.

Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic in the opener, before Montreal's Leylah Fernandez dropped 6-0, 7-5 straight-set decision to Belinda Bencic.

Canada had high hopes entering Friday's play after rolling to a 3-0 victory over Italy on Thursday. Switzerland won all three of its matches against the Italians on Wednesday.

Golubic managed to win four of five breakpoint opportunities against Andreescu, who appeared to be hampered by a leg injury late in the match. Andreescu committed 38 unforced errors, compared to Golubic's 20.

Bencic, the world's 12th ranked player, won 71 per cent of her first serves and was successful on six of 10 breakpoint opportunities against the 40th ranked Fernandez.

Switzerland advances to Saturday's semifinal against either the United States or Czech Republic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now