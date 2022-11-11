Andreescu, Fernandez drop matches to Swiss, eliminating Canada from Billie Jean King Cup
Golubic tops Andreescu in 3 sets, Bencic defeats Fernandez in straight sets
Canada was eliminated from the Billie Jean King Cup after dropping two singles matches to Switzerland in the women's international tennis competition on Friday.
Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Viktorija Golubic in the opener, before Montreal's Leylah Fernandez dropped 6-0, 7-5 straight-set decision to Belinda Bencic.
Canada had high hopes entering Friday's play after rolling to a 3-0 victory over Italy on Thursday. Switzerland won all three of its matches against the Italians on Wednesday.
Bencic, the world's 12th ranked player, won 71 per cent of her first serves and was successful on six of 10 breakpoint opportunities against the 40th ranked Fernandez.
Switzerland advances to Saturday's semifinal against either the United States or Czech Republic.
