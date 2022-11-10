Andreescu, Fernandez post wins to help Canada sweep Italy at Billie Jean King Cup
Canada needs to beat Switzerland on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinals
Canada earned two singles wins Thursday to lock up a victory over Italy at the Billie Jean King Cup.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the opener of the best-of-three tie at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.
WATCH l Andreescu rallies to a 7-6(3), 6-3 win over Elisabetta Cocciarett:
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., then blanked Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-0 in just 44 minutes to secure the team win.
Fernandez later returned to the indoor hardcourt with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski for a doubles match against Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti.
WATCH l Fernandez blanks Martina Trevisan, hands Canada best-of-three win over Italy:
The Canadian team then proceeded to sweep Italy 3-0 with a doubles win.
Gabriela Dabrowski joined Fernandez to win the match for Canada 6-1, 6-1 against Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti.
WATCH l Fernandez, Dabrowski breeze past Italy's Paolini, Bronzetti:
Canada needs to beat Switzerland on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinals. The final is set for Sunday.
The Swiss side, anchored by 13th-ranked Belinda Bencic, defeated Italy 3-0 in the Group A opener on Wednesday.
Australia into semifinals
Australia became the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating Belgium for a second group win in the top team event in women's tennis.
Sanders beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-2 while Tomljanovic's victory was sealed when her opponent, Elise Mertens, had to retire when trailing 4-6, 6-4, 3-0.
Australia had already beaten Slovakia on Tuesday in Group B.
With files from The Associated Press
