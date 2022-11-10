Content
Andreescu, Fernandez post wins to help Canada sweep Italy at Billie Jean King Cup

Canada earned two singles wins Thursday to lock up a victory over Italy at the Billie Jean King Cup. Bianca Andreescu defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opener of the best-of-three tie. Leylah Fernandez then blanked Martina Trevisan to secure the team win.

Canada needs to beat Switzerland on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinals

The Canadian Press ·
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., then blanked Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-0 in just 44 minutes to secure the Canada's win over victory at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow on Thursday.

Canada earned two singles wins Thursday to lock up a victory over Italy at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the opener of the best-of-three tie at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

WATCH l Andreescu rallies to a 7-6(3), 6-3 win over Elisabetta Cocciarett:

Andreescu rallies to give Canada the opening tie over Italy at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

3 hours ago
Duration 3:13
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., trailed in both sets, but rallied to a 7-6(3), 6-3 win over Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto, to give Canada a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Billie Jean King Cup Finals group stage tie.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., then blanked Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-0 in just 44 minutes to secure the team win.

Fernandez later returned to the indoor hardcourt with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski for a doubles match against Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti.

WATCH l Fernandez blanks Martina Trevisan, hands Canada best-of-three win over Italy:

Fernandez shuts out Trevisan as Canada defeats Italy at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

2 hours ago
Duration 1:32
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., blanked Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-0 in just 44 minutes as Canada defeated Italy 2-0 in their best-of-three Billie Jean King Cup Finals group stage tie against Italy.

The Canadian team then proceeded to sweep Italy 3-0 with a doubles win.

Gabriela Dabrowski joined Fernandez to win the match for Canada 6-1, 6-1 against Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti.

WATCH l Fernandez, Dabrowski breeze past Italy's Paolini, Bronzetti:

Canada sweeps away Italy at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

40 minutes ago
Duration 1:16
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski won their doubles match 6-1, 6-1 as Canada swept Italy 3-0 in the group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Canada will play Switzerland on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Canada needs to beat Switzerland on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinals. The final is set for Sunday.

The Swiss side, anchored by 13th-ranked Belinda Bencic, defeated Italy 3-0 in the Group A opener on Wednesday.

Australia into semifinals

Australia became the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating Belgium for a second group win in the top team event in women's tennis.

Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic again won singles matches for the Australians to earn an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Sanders beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-2 while Tomljanovic's victory was sealed when her opponent, Elise Mertens, had to retire when trailing 4-6, 6-4, 3-0.

Australia had already beaten Slovakia on Tuesday in Group B.

With files from The Associated Press

