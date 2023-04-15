Content
Leylah Fernandez cruises past Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer to open Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino facing Ysaline Bonaventure in front of home crowd

Gemma Karstens-Smith · The Canadian Press ·
A female tennis player pumps her right fist while yelling in an arena filled with cheering fans.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates a 6-0, 6-3 win over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier on Friday at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Leylah Fernandez kicked off Canada's run at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in dominant fashion Friday, taking a 6-0, 6-3 win over Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

The 20-year-old from Laval, Que., used a powerful serve to put away four aces and won five-of-nine possible break points across the one-hour, five-minute match.

Wickmayer struggled at times, winning just 12-of-25 first service points and chalking up three double faults.

WATCH | Fernandez wins opening match against Wickmayer:

Fernandez claims opening match victory for Canada at Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

17 minutes ago
Duration 2:11
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., defeats Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-3 to give Canada a 1-0 lead over Belgium at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Vancouver.

The two-day competition continues Friday night with Vancouver's Rebecca Marino taking on Belgium's top seed, Ysaline Bonaventure.

Saturday will feature singles matches between Fernandez and Bonaventure, and Marino and Wickmayer, before Fernandez and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski battle Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen in doubles play.

The Vancouver event is one of nine qualifiers taking place around the globe this week. Winners will advance to November's finals.

Fernandez, who sits 50th in the WTA rankings, dominated from the outset of the qualifier's opening match, blasting an ace down the line just minutes in.

After an extended rally, the Canadian sent a backhanded chip shot over the net to take a decisive 3-0 lead and closed out the fifth game of the day with her fourth ace.

With Canada up 5-0, Belgium took a timeout and a trainer came out to look at Wickmayer's left foot. The former world No. 12, who currently sits at 190th, did not show any signs of a lingering injury as she returned to the court.

The short break did nothing to interrupt Fernandez's momentum and she quickly closed out the set.

Wickmayer rallied in the second set, forcing the young Canadian to change up her shot selection.

In the opening game, Fernandez tapped a ball over the net, only to see her opponent stretch out and make the return. But Fernandez was in good position and got her racket up in time to put the ball well over Wickmayer's head.

The Belgian finally found an answer for Fernandez's serve in the seventh game and broke her opponent to cut the deficit to 5-2 before the Canadian closed out the win.

Fernandez celebrated with an enthusiastic fist pump before shaking Wickmayer's hand at the net and blowing a kiss to the crowd.

Last year, Canada swept Latvia in a qualifier and advanced to the finals in Glasgow where they topped Italy before falling to Switzerland in group play. Switzerland went on to win the world title.

