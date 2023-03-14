Content
Canada looks to solve Belgium at Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver

Led by Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and doubles ace Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada will send out its best possible team when it takes on Belgium in next month's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver.

Belgians have won all 3 previous meetings, but Canadians will have loaded team

The Canadian Press ·
Two female athletes return tennis shots to each other in a composite photo
From left: Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez will lead Canada's entry at the April 14-15 Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver. (CBC Sports composite: Matthew Stockman and Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Canada will send out its best possible team when it takes on Belgium in next month's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver.

Tennis Canada announced Tuesday that Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and doubles ace Gabriela Dabrowski will represent Canada in the Gainbridge qualifiers, April 14-15 at Pacific Coliseum.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion and Canada's highest ranked player on the WTA Tour at No. 36, will play her first home Billie Jean King Cup tie since 2018. The Mississauga, Ont. native has climbed nine spots in the world rankings since the start of 2023.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., has been playing a mix of singles and doubles in 2023 and already has a finals appearance under her belt, reaching the championship match at the ASB Classic with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The world No. 46 has won eight of her 11 previous Billie Jean King Cup contests.

Rounding out the team are Vancouver's Marino, who has moved back inside the Top 100 for the first time since 2012 and is currently ranked No. 75, and Ottawa's Dabrowski, a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles winner, who is currently ranked No. 6 in women's doubles.

Canada and Belgium will be facing off for the fourth time at the Billie Jean King Cup, with the Belgians winning the previous three occasions. The winner of April's tie will qualify for the 2023 Finals in November.

WATCH | Andreescu falls to Golubic at 2022 Billie Jean Cup:

Andreescu comes up short for Canada against Switzerland at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

4 months ago
Duration 1:45
The Mississauga, Ont. native fell to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening match of Canada's best-of-three group stage series.
