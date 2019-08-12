Bianca Andreescu rockets to No. 14 in world rankings

Canadian Bianca Andreescu's rise up the WTA rankings reached a high point on Monday.

Fresh off her Rogers Cup victory, Andreescu moved up 13 spots to No. 14 in the world, her highest placing to date.

Andreescu became the first Canadian to win on home soil in 50 years after all-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams abruptly pulled out of Sunday's final due to a back injury just four games into the championship.

The rise for the 19-year-old resident of Thornhill, Ont., has been meteoric. Since Aug. 13, 2018, Andreescu has moved up 195 spots.

Andreescu also won at Indian Wells in March, the beginning of a 17-match win streak, not counting when she has had to retire from matches due to injury herself. She holds victories against seven of the top 10 players in the world this season, including Williams.

WATCH | Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu wins her 1st Rogers Cup:

Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams shared an emotional embrace after Williams was forced to retire from the Rogers Cup final due to injury. Andreescu is the first Canadian woman to win the Rogers Cup since Faye Urban in 1969. 2:14

The victory in Toronto on Sunday capped a gruelling week for Andreescu.

She had been on the court more than any other player at this year's Rogers Cup at 10 hours 54 minutes heading into Sunday's final. All that playing took a toll on Andreescu, who needed a medical timeout in her quarter-final win over world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova to have her groin taped. Both legs were wrapped and taped for her next two matches.

"I would say that the win in Indian Wells was — I mean, it was a hard-fought battle," said Andreescu, referring to her three-set win over No. 8 Angelique Kerber. "So I felt like it was a sweeter victory at the time.

"But [the Rogers Cup] is at home. I've dedicated so much hard work and sweat on that tennis court and in this gym, so this tournament is definitely ten times more special."

Later Sunday, Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova beat Demi Schuurs and Anna-Lena Gronefeld 7-6, 6-0 for the women's doubles title.