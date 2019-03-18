Bianca Andreescu ranked 24th in world after title victory at Indian Wells
Canada's Bianca Andreescu has rocketed to No. 24 in the WTA Tour world rankings after her stunning victory at Indian Wells. She is scheduled to play this week at the Miami Open.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., climbed 36 positions on this week's list.
Andreescu upset eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in Sunday's final at the BNP Paribas Open.
It was the first time Andreescu has won a tournament at the Premier Mandatory level.
She earned $1,354,010 US for the victory.
Andreescu was ranked 152nd in the world at the start of the year.
She is scheduled to play this week at the Miami Open.
