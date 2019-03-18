Skip to Main Content
Bianca Andreescu ranked 24th in world after title victory at Indian Wells

Bianca Andreescu ranked 24th in world after title victory at Indian Wells

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has rocketed to No. 24 in the WTA Tour world rankings after her stunning victory at Indian Wells. She is scheduled to play this week at the Miami Open.

Canadian teen earned $1.3M US for win over No. 8 Angelique Kerber

The Canadian Press ·
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., has climbed 36 positions to No. 24 in the WTA Tour world rankings following Sunday's victory over eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber in the women's final at Indian Wells. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has rocketed to No. 24 in the WTA Tour world rankings after her stunning victory at Indian Wells.

Andreescu upset eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in Sunday's final at the BNP Paribas Open.

WATCH | Highlights from Andreescu's historic win at Indian Wells:

The 18-year-old from Mississauga stunned the tennis world as she upset world No. 8 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, to win the BNP Paribas Open, becoming the youngest player to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. 2:19

It was the first time Andreescu has won a tournament at the Premier Mandatory level.

She earned $1,354,010 US for the victory.

WATCH | Coach pleads with Andreescu to keep battling:

Andreescu's 3rd set conversation with coach Sylvain Bruneau was the turning point in her match as she went on to break the next game and eventually win her 1st career WTA title. 1:07

Andreescu was ranked 152nd in the world at the start of the year.

She is scheduled to play this week at the Miami Open.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us