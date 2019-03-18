Bianca Andreescu ranked 24th in world after title victory at Indian Wells

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has rocketed to No. 24 in the WTA Tour world rankings after her stunning victory at Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., climbed 36 positions on this week's list.

Andreescu upset eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in Sunday's final at the BNP Paribas Open.

becoming the youngest player to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.

It was the first time Andreescu has won a tournament at the Premier Mandatory level.

She earned $1,354,010 US for the victory.

Andreescu's 3rd set conversation with coach Sylvain Bruneau was the turning point in her match as she went on to break the next game and eventually win her 1st career WTA title.

Andreescu was ranked 152nd in the world at the start of the year.

She is scheduled to play this week at the Miami Open.