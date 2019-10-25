Bianca Andreescu grouped with Wimbledon champ Halep as draw set for WTA Finals

Canada's Bianca Andreescu now knows her path to the massive winner's cheque at the WTA Finals.

The draw for the eight-player, season-ending tournament was held Friday. The fourth-seeded Andreescu landed in a group with No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 5 Simona Halep and No. 8 Elina Svitolina, who is the defending champion. The other group has top-seeded Ash Barty, No. 3 Naomi Osaka, No. 6 Petra Kvitova and No. 7 Belinda Bencic.

The opening stage of the tournament, which starts Sunday in China, is a round-robin. Each player faces the others in her group once. After that, the top two in each group advance to the semifinals. The winners of those matches meet in the final.

Andreescu will begin her tournament on Monday against Romania's Halep, this year's Wimbledon champion. Andreescu's family is from Romania and the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., spent some of her childhood in that country. She has said she looked up to Halep in her younger days.

At the end of the 2018 calendar year, canadian tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was ranked 152nd in the world. Now, she's ranked fourth.

The champion could walk away with as much as $4.725 million US if she wins all her round-robin matches. That's the biggest cash prize in tennis history.

Andreescu earned $3.85 million for winning this year's U.S. Open, which was a record for a Grand Slam tournament. Men's champion Rafael Nadal made the same. The men's equivalent of the WTA Finals -- the ATP Finals -- will award just over $2.7 million to an undefeated winner this year.