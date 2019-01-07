Upstart Canadian Andreescu soars to career-best 107 in world tennis rankings
Teen lost in ASB Classic final after beating former world No. 1s Wozniacki, Venus Williams
Canada's Bianca Andreescu jumped 45 positions to a career-high No. 107 in the world rankings Monday after her surprising run to the final at the ASB Classic.
Andreescu, who won three qualifying matches to enter the main draw, dropped a three-set decision to 14th-ranked Julia Goerges of Germany in the championship match.
WATCH | Andreescu comes up short in New Zealand:
Canada's Marino, Seboy have Aussie Open in sights
Andreescu will open against world No. 181 Katie Swan of Britain. She would need three victories to advance to the main draw.
In men's play, No. 2 qualifying seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will open against Belgium's Arthur De Greef.
Tenth-seeded Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., will play American Ernesto Escobedo and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., meets Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.
Raonic 17th on ATP list
Romania's Simona Halep remained No. 1 in an unchanged top three that includes Germany's Angelique Kerber and Wozniacki.
The top three includes Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer.
