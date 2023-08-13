Andreescu withdraws from Cincinnati Open with small back stress fracture

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu announced on Saturday that she was withdrawing from the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati as she deals with a small stress fracture in her back.

The Mississauga, Ont., native announced on social media Saturday night that she became aware of the pain during her opening-round loss at the Citi Open in Washington on July 31. The 23-year-old Canadian added she also experienced pain in her match against Italian Camila Giorgi at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday.

"All of this led me to undergo medical examinations and sadly the results have revealed a small stress fracture in my back," Andreescu wrote on Twitter. "This unfortunately means that I won't be able to compete in Cincinnati.

"My main focus will be on giving my back the rest it needs. I'll be taking things day by day and aiming to return to the court as soon as I can and stay optimistic for the U.S. Open."

Andreescu won the 2019 U.S. Open and reached as high as No. 4 in the world. She currently is ranked 41st.

WATCH | Andreescu falls to Giorgi in 1st round in Montreal: