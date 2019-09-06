Bianca Andreescu makes history, to play Serena Williams in U.S. Open final

Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian to reach a singles final at the U.S. Open, defeating Belinda Bencic 7-6 (3), 7-5 in the semifinals on Thursday.

The 19-year-old will face 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Saturday. Williams defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 earlier on Thursday. In their only previous meeting Andreescu led Williams 3-1 at the Rogers Cup final in Toronto last month before the 37-year-old was forced to retire due to back spasms.

Andreescu is appearing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. She had never been past the second round at a major.

Andreescu is the first woman to reach the final in her first appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows since Williams' older sister, Venus, did it in 1997.

The 15th-seeded Andreescu trailed Bencic 4-1 and 5-2 in the second set before taking the last five games.

Andreescu battled back from deficits in both sets to defeat the No. 13 seed Bencic. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press)

Andreescu, who has already won titles at Indian Wells and Toronto during her breakout 2019 season, unleashed a torrent of bruising groundstrokes to defeat the Swiss on a warm night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Momentum shifted on the first point of the first set tiebreak when Bencic double faulted and her previously immaculate play began to crumble and Andreescu cruised from there.

Bencic finally broke Andreescu to open the second set but despite stretching her lead to 4-1 and 5-2, Andreescu fed off the supportive crowd to level at 5-5 after another costly Bencic double fault.

Andreescu booked her ticket to her first Grand Slam final when Bencic sent a forehand into the net on match point to end the tense first-time encounter.