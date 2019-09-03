Bianca Andreescu draws prime-time slot for U.S. Open quarter-final
In the most important Grand Slam match of her career, Canada's Bianca Andreescu has drawn a prime-time slot for her quarter-final matchup at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.
Fresh off her three-set victory over American wild-card entry Taylor Townsend, the Mississauga, Ont., native will face Belgian Elise Mertens of Belgium at 7 p.m. ET.
Andreescu, seeded 15th, overcame a partisan crowd to beat Townsend 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 on Monday night and advance to the final eight in New York.
Mertens, seeded 25th, has yet to drop a set through the first four rounds of the tournament.
Andreescu has shot up the rankings this year, highlighted by her wins at the Indian Wells Masters and the Rogers Cup in Toronto.
