Canadian tennis star Andreescu in favour of summer U.S. Open despite pandemic
20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she has "no doubt" USTA will ensure safety
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she supports the United States Tennis Association's decision to hold this year's U.S. Open this summer despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a post on Twitter, she says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players.
The association announced Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved its plan to host this year's U.S. Open, adding that they plan to host it in the safest manner possible.
@usopen pic.twitter.com/1KODaCMOTC—@Bandreescu_
Andreescu defeated American Serena Williams in straight sets during last year's U.S. Open final, becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.
The 2020 U.S. Open is to be held Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in New York City.
