Canadian tennis star Andreescu in favour of summer U.S. Open despite pandemic
Tennis

The 20-year old, who captured her first ever Grand Slam title at last year's Open, says she has "no doubt" that the association came up with a plan to ensure players' safety at the tournament.

The Canadian Press ·
Bianca Andreescu, the reigning U.S. Open women's singles champion, tweeted in support of hosting the Grand Slam event as planned this summer despite lingering COVID-19 concerns. (Adam Hunger/The Associated Press)

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she supports the United States Tennis Association's decision to hold this year's U.S. Open this summer despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, she says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players.

The association announced Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved its plan to host this year's U.S. Open, adding that they plan to host it in the safest manner possible.

Andreescu defeated American Serena Williams in straight sets during last year's U.S. Open final, becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 2020 U.S. Open is to be held Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in New York City.

