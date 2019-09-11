Bianca Andreescu returns to Toronto to discuss historic U.S. Open win

After a few days celebrating her historic victory at the U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu returns to Toronto to discuss her new title and what comes next for Canada's newest tennis star.

Andreescu will meet the media on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET before beginning training for the Beijing Open, part of the top level of tennis events, below Grand Slams like the U.S. Open. CBC News will stream the event live.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., stunned the crowd in New York by beating Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

With the victory, Andreescu shot up to fifth in the WTA standings. She ended last year ranked No. 178.

Andreescu hopes to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, China.