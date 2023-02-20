Content
Tennis

Bianca Andreescu drops opening-round match in straight sets at Dubai Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu dropped her opening-round match 6-3, 6-4 to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the Dubai Open on Monday.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., posts win in women's doubles action

A tennis player gets ready to return a ball as she places her racket above her head.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-4 to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Monday in a Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships opening-round match. (Kamran Jebreili/The Associated Press)

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., had two aces and broke on two of her six opportunities. Andreescu also won 63 per cent of first-serve points in the one hour 32-minute match.

Rybakina, meanwhile, fired six aces and converted on 4-of-7 break point chances, with three of them coming in the second set. The tournament's ninth seed won 72.7 per cent of first-serve points.

In women's doubles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., along with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S., defeated Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina 1-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Fernandez will next see action in women's singles when she takes on world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round on Tuesday.

She will then return to doubles to take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Xu Yifan Wednesday.

