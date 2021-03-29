Bianca Andreescu edges Amanda Anisimova to advance at Miami Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is moving on at the Miami Open after gritting out a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-4 third-round win over American Amanda Anisimova on Sunday.

The Mississauga, Ont., product struggled in the second set, giving up two breaks, but hung on and won 83 per cent of her service points in the third set to capture a victory in a match that lasted two hours 44 minutes.

The eighth-seeded Andreescu, 20, will face No. 12 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the round of 16 on Monday night. Andreescu won the only previous match between the two, beating Muguruza en route to her first career WTA Tour title in Indian Wells, Calif., in 2019.

The 28th-seeded Anisimova saved 14 of 17 break points against Andreescu. The American had only two break-point chances, but converted on both.

WATCH | Andreescu beats Anisimova:

Andreescu outlasts Anisimova to advance to 4th round Sports 1:36 Canadian Bianca Andreescu battled past Amanda Anisimova 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 and moves at the Miami Open. 1:36

Andreescu fought off two set points in the first set of her opening match in Miami, rallying to beat Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-2.

The Canadian, who had a first-round bye, returned from a 16-month layoff following a knee injury in February at the Australian Open, losing in the second round.

Osaka makes 4th round in Miami for 1st time with walkover

Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career Sunday when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.

Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. But in Miami, where she is making her fifth appearance, she has previously made early exits.

Among the matches scheduled for later Sunday were No. 4-seeded Sofia Kenin against No. 27 Ons Jabeur, and No. 6 Karolina Pliskova against No. 29 Jessica Pegula. In men's play, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was to take on Alexei Popyrin.