Andreescu defeats Belgian qualifier at Strasbourg Open, securing quarter-final berth

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the quarter-finals of the Strasbourg Open.

The tournament's No. 1 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., beat Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday at the WTA Tour 250 clay-court event in France.

Andreescu, the world No. 7, won all five of her break points against the 259th-ranked Zanevska.

The Canadian, who fought back from a break down in the second set, has now won two matches in a row after a seven-week absence.

Andreescu suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in early April.

The 20-year-old Andreescu tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season and didn't play in Madrid or Rome.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is 11-3 in 2021.

Little experience on clay at elite level

Andreescu will next face the winner of a match between No. 6 seed Zhang Shuai of China and Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

The event serves as a tune-up for next week's French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season.

WATCH | Andreescu beats Lazaro Garcia in Monday's opening round:

Bianca Andreescu makes victorious return in Strasbourg Sports 1:41 No. 1 seed Bianca Andreescu returned after being out since March due to injury and COVID-19. The Mississauga native showed little rust and defeated qualifier Andrea Lazaro Garcia 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round in Strasbourg, France. 1:41

The French Open also is on clay — a surface in which Andreescu has little experience at the top level.

Tuesday's match was just Andreescu's third on clay at the WTA/Grand Slam levels.

The top player in the draw besides Andreescu, meanwhile, was eliminated Tuesday.

No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. lost 6-4, 6-4 to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

Marino ousted quickly in French Open qualifying

Canada's Rebecca Marino is out of the French Open qualifying tournament after suffering a loss in the first round.

Marino, from Vancouver, lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 to No. 20 qualifying seed Claire Liu of the U.S. on Tuesday in Paris.

Liu converted on eight of 18 break-point opportunities as she won the first of three matches needed to qualify for the second Grand Slam of the year.

Marino, ranked 252nd in the world, won't play in her second Grand Slam in a row.

The Canadian qualified for the Australian Open to reach her first Grand Slam since 2013 and also won her first-round match.

Marino helped Canada beat Serbia with a singles win at the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs earlier this year.

Canadians Carol Zhao and Steven Diez play second-round qualifying matches on Wednesday.