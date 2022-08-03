Andreescu struggles through injury, drops match to Rogers at Silicon Valley Classic

Canada's Bianca Andreescu struggled through a back injury and lost her first round match to American Shelby Rogers in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Andreescu said after the match that she had been feeling pain in her lower back the last few days, and that it worsened when she was down 3-2 in the first set.

Andreescu took numerous medical timeouts throughout the match, showing visible discomfort.

The Mississauga native was to receive an MRI on Tuesday and is scheduled to play in next week's National Bank Open in Toronto.

The No. 45-ranked Rogers served up four aces in the match, while Andreescu committed five double faults.

Rogers will face top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece on Thursday in the round of 16. Sakkari had a bye through the first round.

Bianca Andreescu in tears during a changeover having taken a medical timeout earlier. Trailing 6-4 to Shelby Rogers and had her serve broken in the second set here at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose. Continuing to play.<br><br>Bianca is scheduled to play in Toronto next week. —@vivekmjacob

In other Canadian tennis action, Denis Shapovalov and his American doubles partner Denis Kudla fell in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) in the first round of the Citi Open to India's Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands.

In other action at the tournament, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she's played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Osaka hit 11 aces and saved seven of eight break points in the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Osaka had not played anywhere since a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open on May 23.

These fans got the selfie of the day! <a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a>, 96-year-old fan Priscila from Stockton, and her family! 🥰 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MubadalaSVC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MubadalaSVC</a> <a href="https://t.co/UG8IEAhWN3">pic.twitter.com/UG8IEAhWN3</a> —@MubadalaSVC

The former No. 1-ranked player was bothered by her left Achilles tendon during that defeat, then cited that lingering injury when she pulled out of Wimbledon in June.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020.

Qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik also won her WTA debut, defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3, and No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova beat Camila Giorgi 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-5.