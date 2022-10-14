Canada's Andreescu ousted by Gauff in 2nd round of San Diego Open

Sixth-seeded American Coco Gauff got past unseeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, showing off her fiery shotmaking in the decisive third set in the round of 16 at the WTA 500 San Diego Open on Thursday.

"There were some turning points, but every game mattered, every point mattered," Gauff said. "We both fought hard and the atmosphere was great."

Early in the third set, Gauff faced a 3-1 deficit before taking charge and winning the next five games.

Gauff's lunging down-the-line forehand just out of Andreescu's reach sent her into Friday's quarter-final match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

The match will be a reprise of this year's French Open final, won in straight sets by Swiatek, who also defeated Gauff in the 2021 Italian Open.

"Iga is a champion, so we'll see how things go this time," said the 18-year-old Gauff, who has competed against Swiatek since both were highly-ranked juniors.

The $757,900 US WTA 500 San Diego Open, held at San Diego's Barnes Tennis Center, features seven of the top 10 players in the rankings.

Swiatek advances with 3-set victory

Swiatek needed more than two hours to post a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Zheng Qinwen of China in her opening match earlier on Thursday.

Contending with a steady mist that caused a 30-minute delay just after the match's initial point was played and a brief halt early in the second set, Swiatek shook off the hard-hitting Qinwen, ranked 28th, in the Round-of-16 match.

Swiatek's victory was the 61st on the WTA tour this year for the 21-year-old from Poland, who has held the world's top ranking since April 4.

Playing on a slick hardcourt surface, both players made frequent use of drop shots, which caused Swiatek to take a fall in the second set as she attempted to return a successful Zheng drop shot.

The first and second sets were tied at 4-all. In the opening set, Swiatek broke Zheng's serve for a 5-4 lead before holding serve.

With the score tied 4-all in the second set, it was Zheng who broke Swiatek for a 5-4 advantage. Zheng fended off five break points before claiming the ninth game. Zheng then broke Swiatek to tie the match at a set apiece.

As tightly contested as the opening sets were, Swiatek quickly grabbed a 5-1 led in the third. She captured the decisive final game, winning four straight points at love.