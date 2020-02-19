Bianca Andreescu drops out of 4th tournament of 2020 with lingering knee injury
Canadian star hasn't played since WTA Finals in late October
Canada's Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of next week's Qatar Total Open in Doha because of a lingering left knee injury.
The reigning U.S. Open champion hasn't played a competitive match since she suffered the injury in late October at the WTA Finals in China, having missed the Australian Open, a Fed Cup tie against Switzerland and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The $2.940 million US Qatar event is a Premier 5 tournament, the third-highest ranking on the WTA circuit behind the four Grand Slams and Premier Mandatory events.
Andreescu, 19, from Mississauga, Ont., isn't entered in another tournament until the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March 11-22, a Premier Mandatory event she won during her breakthrough 2019 campaign.
Despite her lack of action, Andreescu is projected to rise one spot to No. 4 in the WTA Tour rankings next week, matching her career high she reached last October. It is the highest ranking ever for a Canadian woman.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.