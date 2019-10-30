Bianca Andreescu drops out of WTA Finals with knee injury

With her left knee heavily strapped, Bianca Andreescu called it quits after a 6-3 first-set loss to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the Canadian's second match of the WTA Finals on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China.

In the second game, Andreescu struggled to walk after reaching for a forehand and limped to the bench, where a trainer wrapped her knee. She returned to the court, but proceeded to make several errors and didn't even make an attempt at Pliskova's final serve.

Leading 3-2, a tearful Andreescu told Sylvain Bruneau during an on-court coaching break that she had twisted her knee, heard it crack and told the trainer she had injured her meniscus.

"I don't want to stop," she told Bruneau.

On Monday, an ailing Andreescu was tended to by a trainer several times for a back injury in the third set of a three-set loss to Simona Halep in her tournament opener.

WATCH | Bianca Andreescu falls to Simona Halep in WTA Finals opener:

Canadian Bianca Andreescu lost her first match of round robin play against Simona Halep 3-6, 7-6, 6-3. 1:39

Earlier this season,the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was sidelined for months with a right shoulder problem, and in August was hampered by a groin injury at the Rogers Cup.

Pliskova, who lost to Andreescu in three sets in the Rogers Cup quarter-finals at Toronto, next plays Halep, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Pliskova, the No. 2 seed, leads the tour this year with four tournament titles.

Svitolina gained a semifinal berth earlier Wednesday, defeating Halep 7-5 6-3 in a tough, physical match.