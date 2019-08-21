Bianca Andreescu seeded No. 15 for U.S. Open

Rogers Cup champion Bianca Andreescu will be seeded 15th when the U.S. Open main draw begins play on Monday.

Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the tournament in 50 years on Aug. 11 after all-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams abruptly pulled out of Sunday's final due to a back injury just four games into the championship.

The rise for the 19-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native has been meteoric. Since Aug. 13, 2018, Andreescu has moved up 195 spots.

Andreescu also won at Indian Wells in March, the beginning of a 17-match win streak, not counting when she has had to retire from matches due to injury herself. She holds victories against seven of the top-10 players in the world this season, including Williams.

WATCH | Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu wins her 1st Rogers Cup:

Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams shared an emotional embrace after Williams was forced to retire from the Rogers Cup final due to injury. Andreescu is the first Canadian woman to win the Rogers Cup since Faye Urban in 1969. 2:14

Auger-Aliassime top male Canadian

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is the No. 18 seed, while Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is No. 21.

Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds.

Osaka, who beat Williams in last year's final for her first Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ash Barty. Barty is the No. 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.

Williams was given the No. 8 seed Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up who just won the Western & Southern Open, rounds out the top-10 seeds.

Djokovic, bidding for his second straight major title, is followed by fellow past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Dominic Thiem is No. 4 and surging Daniil Medvedev, who won the title outside Cincinnati last week in what was his third straight tournament reaching the final, is fifth.

The U.S. Open draw will be held Thursday.

