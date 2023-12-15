Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Andreescu to miss Australian Open due to nagging back injury

Bianca Andreescu won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.

2019 U.S. Open champ hopes to return in March at BNP Paribas Open or Miami Open

The Canadian Press ·
A female tennis player hits the ball with a two-handed shot as spectators watch from the stands.
Bianca Andreescu, pictured at the National Bank Open on Aug. 8, has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Bianca Andreescu won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer. Her last tournament was Montreal's National Bank Open in August.

"Right now, I'm still dealing with my back injury," Andreescu said Thursday in Montreal. "It is getting better every single day. I'm doing everything I can to get there as fast as possible, but sadly these things take some time."

The Australian Open starting Jan. 14 is the first Grand Slam of 2024. Andreescu says she hopes to return after the Australian Open at perhaps the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., or the Miami Open in March.

Andreescu didn't play in this year's U.S. Open or for the Canadian team that won November's Billie Jean King Cup in Seville, Spain because of her back.

The 23-year-old said she's feeling better every day, but she's not yet able to hit balls on the tennis court.

"My frustration level has definitely been very high," Andreescu said. "It's the bone right? So it takes it takes a lot of time."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now