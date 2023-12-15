Andreescu to miss Australian Open due to nagging back injury

Bianca Andreescu won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer. Her last tournament was Montreal's National Bank Open in August.

"Right now, I'm still dealing with my back injury," Andreescu said Thursday in Montreal. "It is getting better every single day. I'm doing everything I can to get there as fast as possible, but sadly these things take some time."

The Australian Open starting Jan. 14 is the first Grand Slam of 2024. Andreescu says she hopes to return after the Australian Open at perhaps the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., or the Miami Open in March.

Andreescu didn't play in this year's U.S. Open or for the Canadian team that won November's Billie Jean King Cup in Seville, Spain because of her back.

The 23-year-old said she's feeling better every day, but she's not yet able to hit balls on the tennis court.

"My frustration level has definitely been very high," Andreescu said. "It's the bone right? So it takes it takes a lot of time."