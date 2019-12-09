Bianca Andreescu adds Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's top athlete to U.S. Open, Rogers Cup titles
Honour another milestone in breakthrough year for Mississauga teen
Tennis star Bianca Andreescu has won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.
Andreescu, 19, is the first tennis player to win the award. The native of Mississauga, Ont., became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title when she defeated American star Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open.
"Wow, I'm so thankful for this award. I was not expecting it and to be the first tennis player to win is even more surreal," said Andreescu. "None of my success this year would have been possible without the support from all of Canada."
The winner of the Toronto Star award is selected annually by a panel of sports journalists from across the country. Andreescu was a unanimous choice for this year's award.
WATCH | Bianca Andreescu wins the U.S. Open:
She earned over US$6.5 million on the season and is ranked fifth in the world after starting the year ranked No. 152.
WATCH | Andreescu's rapid rise to stardom:
"Canadian sports crushed it this year so there are definitely many other athletes who deserve a piece of this award as well — we all motivate each other to be better," said Andreescu. "I can't wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level."
The Lou Marsh Trophy has been awarded annually since 1936 with a three-year hiatus during the Second World War.
