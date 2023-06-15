Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·Updated

Canada's Andreescu, Raonic drops 2nd-round matches at Libema Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Milos Raonic lost their second-round matches Thursday at the Libema Open. Andreescu was eliminated after dropping a 7-6 (6), 6-3 decision to Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova. Australia's Jordan Thompson topped Raonic 7-6 (4), 6-1 later in the day.

Mississauga, Ont., native converts just 2 of 16 break-point opportunities

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player hits a backhand.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu, seen above at the French Open, lost in the second round of the Libema Open on Thursday in the Netherlands. (Jean-Francois Badias/The Associated Press)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Milos Raonic lost their second-round matches Thursday at the Libema Open.

Andreescu was eliminated after dropping a 7-6 (6), 6-3 decision to Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova. Australia's Jordan Thompson topped Raonic 7-6 (4), 6-1 later in the day at the outdoor grass-court event.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., had opportunities but converted only two of her 16 break-point chances. The world No. 37 was the No. 6 seed at the WTA 250-level tournament.

The unseeded Hruncakova, the world No. 105, will next face American Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals.

WATCH | Andreescu falls to Hruncakova:

Bianca Andreescu upset in Libema Open round of 16

3 hours ago
Duration 0:48
Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova beat number six seed Bianca Andreescu 7-6(6), 6-3 in the round of 16 at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., made a successful return to the ATP Tour earlier in the week with a first-round win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

It was the Canadian's first competitive match in almost two years. The 32-year-old had been away from the Tour to recover from Achilles tendon and toe injuries.

WATCH | Raonic bounced from Libema Open:

Milos Raonic eliminated in Libema Open round of 16

51 minutes ago
Duration 1:17
Australian Jordan Thompson beat Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., 7-6(4), 6-1 in the round of 16 at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now