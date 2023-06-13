Andreescu posts straight-sets win over Turkish opponent to begin play at Libema Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated Turkey's Zenyep Sonmez 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in first-round play at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Andreescu, the No. 6 seed from Mississauga, Ont., completed the victory in 84 minutes.

She will face Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova in the second round. Hruncakova was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Switzerland's Susan Bandecchi.

On Saturday, Andreescu was eliminated from the French Open after losing to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, in the third round.

WATCH | Andreescu makes quick work of Turkey's Zenyep Sonmez:

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., is the other Canadian entered in the singles draw of the WTA 250-level tournament.

She was scheduled to play top-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the second round on Wednesday.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., the lone Canadian in the men's singles draw, was set to meet Australia's Jordan Thompson in the second round on Thursday.

Kyrgios loses in return from injury

Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open in Germany.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios, a two-time semifinalist in Stuttgart, was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January.

Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.

Also, French player Gregoire Barrere defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 and Australia's Christopher O'Connell eased past another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-1, 6-4, and Russia's Aslan Karatsev outlasted Corentin Moutet 7-6 (0), 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini was knocked out by Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.