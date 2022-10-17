Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Andreescu, Marino post straight-sets victories in Round 1 of Guadalajara Open

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann at the Guadalajara Open on Monday in Mexico.

Fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez slated to play Belinda Bencic later Monday

The Canadian Press
Canada's Bianca Andreescu, who was eliminated in the round of 16 at San Diego last week, breezed to an opening-round 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jil Teichmann of Switzerland at the Guadalajara Open on Monday in Mexico. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann at the Guadalajara Open on Monday.

The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the win. Andreescu, 22, will next face the winner between Bernarda Pera and Petra Kvitova.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round victory defeating Ann Li 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Marino fired 11 aces to just one double fault and converted on three of her 10 break point opportunities. Li committed five double faults and only broke once out of her three chances.

WATCH | Andreescu defeats Teichmann at Guadalajara Open:

Bianca Andreescu advances to 2nd round in Guadalajara

3 hours ago
Duration 2:56
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., beat Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round of the Guadalajara Open.

The Canadian will next take on world No. 10 Caroline Garcia.

Laval, Que., native Leylah Fernandez was scheduled to face Belinda Bencic later Monday.

