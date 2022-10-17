Andreescu, Marino post straight-sets victories in Round 1 of Guadalajara Open
Fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez slated to play Belinda Bencic later Monday
Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann at the Guadalajara Open on Monday.
The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the win. Andreescu, 22, will next face the winner between Bernarda Pera and Petra Kvitova.
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round victory defeating Ann Li 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Marino fired 11 aces to just one double fault and converted on three of her 10 break point opportunities. Li committed five double faults and only broke once out of her three chances.
WATCH | Andreescu defeats Teichmann at Guadalajara Open:
The Canadian will next take on world No. 10 Caroline Garcia.
Laval, Que., native Leylah Fernandez was scheduled to face Belinda Bencic later Monday.
