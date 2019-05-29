Bianca Andreescu exits tourney after re-injuring right shoulder
Canadian tennis star was previously sidelined 2 months with same ailment
Bianca Andreescu, the No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., has withdrawn ahead of her second-round match against Sofia Kenin at the French Open due to a right shoulder injury.
Kenin, a 35th-ranked American, gets a walkover into the third round, where she'll face either Serena Williams or Japanese qualifier Karumi Nara.
Andreescu edged lucky loser Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness the previous day.
The Canadian was inconsistent in her French Open kickoff, making 58 winners while producing 60 unforced errors. Both numbers were far higher than the totals of her 118th-ranked opponent (24 winners, 32 unforced errors).
