Bianca Andreescu exits tourney after re-injuring right shoulder

Bianca Andreescu, the No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., has withdrawn ahead of her second-round match against Sofia Kenin at the French Open due to a right shoulder injury.

Andreescu, who won the Indian Wells title in March, also missed the previous two months with the same injury.

Kenin, a 35th-ranked American, gets a walkover into the third round, where she'll face either Serena Williams or Japanese qualifier Karumi Nara.

Andreescu edged lucky loser Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness the previous day.

In her return from a shoulder injury, Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. 1:26

The Canadian was inconsistent in her French Open kickoff, making 58 winners while producing 60 unforced errors. Both numbers were far higher than the totals of her 118th-ranked opponent (24 winners, 32 unforced errors).

The 18-year-old Andreescu was playing for the first time since March 25 when she retired from a fourth-round match at the Miami Open with a shoulder injury. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.