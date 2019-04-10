Bianca Andreescu's shoulder injury keeps her off Canada's Fed Cup team
Genie Bouchard will also miss World Group playoff vs. Czech Republic later this month
An injury to rising Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu will keep her off the country's Fed Cup team for a World Group playoff against reigning champion Czech Republic later this month.
Andreescu, ranked 23rd in the world after an excellent start to 2019, retired from a fourth-round match at the Miami Open last month with an ailing shoulder.
The Tennis Canada press release does not mention Canada's second highest-ranked player — Eugenie Bouchard, who also is not in the lineup. The native of Westmount, Que., has not played since dropping a Miami Open qualifying match and has withdrawn from two tournaments since then.
WATCH | Bianca Andreescu discusses her recent run of success:
Marino fronts Canadian roster
"Our players have all had some good results since the start of the year and we are hoping to capitalize on their momentum going into this matchup," Canadian Fed Cup captain Heidi El Tabakh said. "We recognize that this tie represents a challenge for us as we are playing a great team who is proficient on a clay-court surface."
Andreescu won two of the first three matches for Canada in a road win over the Netherlands earlier this year.
Marino is the top-ranked singles player on the current roster at No. 204.
