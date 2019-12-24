Skip to Main Content
Bianca Andreescu will miss Australian Open due to knee injury
U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on Saturday.

Canadian tennis star captured U.S. Open title in September

Bianca Andreescu, seen above receiving medical treatment on her leg during the WTA Finals, announced Saturday her withdrawal from the 2020 Australian Open because of a lingering knee injury. (Andy Wong/The Associated Press)

Andreescu, who suffered the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzen, is undergoing a rehabilitation program, she said on her Twitter page.

"..the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," the 19-year-old wrote.

"It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can't wait to come back to Aus soon."

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., opted out of the Auckland Classic last month, a traditional warmup event for players ahead of the Australian Open

