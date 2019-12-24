Bianca Andreescu will miss Australian Open due to knee injury

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on Saturday.

Andreescu, who suffered the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzen, is undergoing a rehabilitation program, she said on her Twitter page.

"..the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," the 19-year-old wrote.

"It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can't wait to come back to Aus soon."

Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen. My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian —@Bandreescu_ Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year. It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon x —@Bandreescu_

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., opted out of the Auckland Classic last month, a traditional warmup event for players ahead of the Australian Open