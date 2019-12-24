Bianca Andreescu will miss Australian Open due to knee injury
Canadian tennis star captured U.S. Open title in September
U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on Saturday.
Andreescu, who suffered the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzen, is undergoing a rehabilitation program, she said on her Twitter page.
"..the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," the 19-year-old wrote.
"It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can't wait to come back to Aus soon."
Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen. My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian—@Bandreescu_
Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year. It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon x—@Bandreescu_
The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., opted out of the Auckland Classic last month, a traditional warmup event for players ahead of the Australian Open
