Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Madrid Open due to illness

Canada's Bianca Andreescu will remain sidelined a little longer as the star tennis player confirmed Sunday she won't participate in the upcoming Madrid Open due to an illness.

"I'm very sorry that I have to withdraw from Madrid, I was really looking forward to playing in Madrid," Andreescu said in a statement posted by the tournament's official Twitter account.

The Mississauga, Ont., native had been rehabbing an injured foot after sustaining the injury playing against Ash Barty in the final of the Miami Open on April 3.

Andreescu retires from Miami Open final after injury Sports 6:03 Australian Ashleigh Barty claimed the WTA Miami Open title Saturday 6-3, 4-0 after Canada's Bianca Andreescu was forced to retire in the 2nd set having fallen awkwardly earlier in the match with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. 6:03

Andreescu said the injury wasn't serious, but it did keep her from competing in the Billie Jean Cup on April 16-17.

Miami was Andreescu's third tournament of 2021 following a 16-month layoff after suffering a knee injury at the 2019 WTA Finals.

