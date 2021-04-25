Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Madrid Open due to illness

Canada's Bianca Andreescu will remain sidelined a little longer as the star tennis player confirmed Sunday she won't participate in the upcoming Madrid Open due to an illness.

Canadian tennis star sustained foot injury in Miami Open final on April 3

CBC Sports ·
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the upcoming Madrid Open. (File/Getty Images/File)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu will remain sidelined a little longer as the star tennis player confirmed Sunday she won't participate in the upcoming Madrid Open due to an illness.

"I'm very sorry that I have to withdraw from Madrid, I was really looking forward to playing in Madrid," Andreescu said in a statement posted by the tournament's official Twitter account.

The Mississauga, Ont., native had been rehabbing an injured foot after sustaining the injury playing against Ash Barty in the final of the Miami Open on April 3.

WATCH | Andreescu retires from Miami Open final with injury:

Andreescu retires from Miami Open final after injury

Sports

22 days ago
6:03
Australian Ashleigh Barty claimed the WTA Miami Open title Saturday 6-3, 4-0 after Canada's Bianca Andreescu was forced to retire in the 2nd set having fallen awkwardly earlier in the match with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. 6:03

Andreescu said the injury wasn't serious, but it did keep her from competing in the Billie Jean Cup on April 16-17.

Miami was Andreescu's third tournament of 2021 following a 16-month layoff after suffering a knee injury at the 2019 WTA Finals.

WATCH | Answers to key questions surrounding the Tokyo Olympics:

Answers to key questions surrounding Tokyo Olympics

Sports

10 days ago
3:41
There’s less than 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are full steam ahead despite the pandemic. Here are the answers to the biggest questions surrounding the competition. 3:41

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now