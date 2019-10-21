Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian tennis history with No. 4 world ranking
3 tournament victories, 17-match win streak highlight 19-year-old's season
Bianca Andreescu has become the highest-ranked Canadian tennis player in WTA Tour history.
The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., jumped one spot to No. 4 in the rankings on Monday following a week off.
That pushes her one spot ahead of her career-best No. 5 ranking, which tied a Canadian record set by Eugenie Bouchard in 2014.
Ranked outside the top 150 entering the season, Andreescu rocketed up the rankings with tournament wins at Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto, followed by her first Grand Slam win — at the U.S. Open in New York last month.
The Canadian is scheduled to return to action at the WTA Finals, which begin on Sunday in Shenzhen, China.
WATCH | Andreescu wins the U.S. Open:
Shapovalov ranked 27th
Milos Raonic reached No. 3 in the men's rankings in 2016, the best ranking by a Canadian man.
On the men's side, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., has jumped seven spots, to No. 27, after capturing the Stockholm Open on Sunday for his first career ATP Tour title.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top Canadian at No. 18, while Raonic has dropped to No. 32.
Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime and Raonic all are entered in the Erste Bank Open this week in Vienna, Austria.
