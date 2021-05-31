Andreescu eliminated in French Open 1st round by 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the French Open after suffering a first-round loss.

The No. 6 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 to world No. 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on Monday in a three-hour, 20-minute match at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Zidansek is into the second round of the French Open for the first time after pulling off her first career victory over a top-10 opponent.

It was just Andreescu's fourth match, and first loss, on clay in her career at the top level.

The 20-year-old Andreescu pulled out of last week's Strasbourg warm-up event with abdominal discomfort after winning two matches.

Prior to that, the 2019 U.S. Open champion was off seven weeks. Andreescu suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in April and then tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season.

Auger-Aliassime opens play Tuesday

Andreescu did not play at all in 2020 after suffering a knee injury at the WTA Finals in 2019.

Andreescu made 63 unforced errors on Monday, 17 more than her opponent.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., the other Canadian in the women's singles draw, won her first-round match on Sunday.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the lone Canadian in the men's singles draw, plays his first-round match Tuesday.

Medvedev out of 1st-round funk

At his fifth attempt, Daniil Medvedev has finally won a match at Roland Garros.

The second-seeded Russian, who lost in the first round on each of his four previous appearances on the Parisian red clay, claimed a maiden win at the Grand Slam event by defeating Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Medvedev has often struggled on the slow surface — he has a 12-20 record on clay — and much prefers hard courts. He holds a 148-59 record on hard and has won all his 10 titles on the fast surface.

During his on-court interview, Medvedev told the crowd he feels the balls used in Paris suit his game really well.

"Since I arrived here I'm feeling really well, I can almost play as if on hard courts," he said. "Hopefully I can achieve something big."

A two-time Grand slam runner-up, Medvedev is bidding to become the third Russian man to win a major after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

Italian teen Sinner avoids shocking exit

Italian rising star Jannik Sinner saved a match point in his opening match at the French Open before rallying past Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4.

The 18th-seeded teenager was on the verge of a shocking exit at Roland Garros, a year after making it to the quarter-finals on his debut on the Parisian clay. But Herbert could not seize his chance, shanking a shot wide at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set.

That proved to be a turning point as Sinner finally held, broke, and sealed the set. Herbert's missed backhand volley then gave Sinner an early break in the decider and the Italian prevailed with his deep groundstrokes.

Swiatek back to winning ways in Paris

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek has picked up right where she left off last year in winning the title: running yet another opponent this way and that on the red clay of Roland Garros in a straight-set victory.

Her best friend on the tennis circuit, Kaja Juvan, was the victim on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday as Swiatek emphatically kicked off her campaign to become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to successfully defend the French Open title.

Playing on her 20th birthday, Swiatek treated herself to a 6-0, 7-5 victory — her eighth straight-set win in a row at Roland Garros, having also not dropped a set in winning last year as an unseeded 19-year-old.

