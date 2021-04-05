Andreescu to miss Canada's Billie Jean Cup tie, says foot injury not serious
Canadian tennis star focused on staying healthy for upcoming clay-court season
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says the foot injury she sustained in the final of the Miami Open is not serious, but it will keep her out of Canada's upcoming tie at the Billie Jean Cup.
The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., posted the update on her Instagram account.
She said while she loves representing Canada, she wants to make sure she's healthy for the upcoming clay-court season.
The Billie Jean Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, is the premier international team competition in women's tennis. Canada is scheduled face Serbia in the playoffs April 16-17 in Kraljevo, Serbia.
Andreescu, ranked No. 6 in the world, retired from Saturday's Miami Open final with the injury. She was trailing Australia's Ash Barty 6-3, 4-0 at the time.
Miami was Andreescu's third tournament of 2021 after a 16-month layoff that started after she suffered a knee injury at the 2019 WTA Finals.
