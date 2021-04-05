Skip to Main Content
Andreescu to miss Canada's Billie Jean Cup tie, says foot injury not serious

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says the foot injury she sustained in the final of the Miami Open is not serious, but it will keep her out of Canada's upcoming tie at the Billie Jean Cup.

Canadian tennis star focused on staying healthy for upcoming clay-court season

The Canadian Press ·
On Monday, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu said the foot injury that she sustained in the final of the Miami Open on Saturday is not serious, however, it will keep her out of Canada's upcoming tie at the Billie Jean Cup.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says the foot injury she sustained in the final of the Miami Open is not serious, but it will keep her out of Canada's upcoming tie at the Billie Jean Cup.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., posted the update on her Instagram account.

She said while she loves representing Canada, she wants to make sure she's healthy for the upcoming clay-court season.

The Billie Jean Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, is the premier international team competition in women's tennis. Canada is scheduled face Serbia in the playoffs April 16-17 in Kraljevo, Serbia.

Andreescu, ranked No. 6 in the world, retired from Saturday's Miami Open final with the injury. She was trailing Australia's Ash Barty 6-3, 4-0 at the time.

WATCH | Andreescu retires from Miami Open final with injury:

Andreescu retires from Miami Open final after injury

Sports

2 days ago
6:03
Australian Ashleigh Barty claimed the WTA Miami Open title Saturday 6-3, 4-0 after Canada's Bianca Andreescu was forced to retire in the 2nd set having fallen awkwardly earlier in the match with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. 6:03

Miami was Andreescu's third tournament of 2021 after a 16-month layoff that started after she suffered a knee injury at the 2019 WTA Finals.

