Bianca Andreescu not on Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup
World No. 6, 2019 U.S. Open champion has sat out 3 months with knee injury
Canada's Bianca Andreescu is not scheduled to play singles against Switzerland at a Fed Cup qualifier as she continues to recover from a left knee injury.
The reigning U.S. Open champion was not on Canada's roster for singles at the draw ceremony on Thursday in Biel, Switzerland.
Andreescu is scheduled to play doubles with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski if the best-of-five tie goes the distance, though teams can substitute players up to an hour before the match.
Without Andreescu in singles, Canada becomes a heavy underdog.
WATCH | Andreescu injures knee at WTA Finals:
Canada will go with No. 185 Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., No. 267 Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in singles.
Fernandez faces No. 68 Jil Teichmann in the opening singles match on Friday before Bouchard meets No. 5 Belinda Bencic.
Reverse singles go Saturday, followed by the doubles contest.
The Canada-Switzerland winner advances to the inaugural Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April.
