Bianca Andreescu falls in straight sets in 2nd round of Wimbledon tune-up

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Viking International after suffering a second-round loss on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-3 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the WTA Tour 500 grass-court event.

It marked the third loss for Andreescu in her past four matches.

The world No. 7 won just 50 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 27th-ranked Kontaveit at the Wimbledon tune-up event.

WATCH | Bianca Andreescu drops 3rd of last 4 matches, losing in straight sets to Estonia's Kontaveit:

Andreescu upset by Kontaveit in Eastbourne round of 16 Sports 5:43 Unseeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia upset No. 3 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16 at the Eastbourne International. 5:43

The Canadian saved two of eight break points.

On the men's side, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil has advanced to the quarter-finals.

His second-round opponent, No. 6 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, retired after dropping the first set 7-6 (1) on Wednesday.

WATCH | Canadian Pospisil has fans sing 'happy birthday' as he advances to quarter-finals:

Fans sing 'Happy Birthday' to Pospisil as he advances to Eastbourne quarters Sports 1:09 Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the quarter-finals of the Eastbourne International on his 31st birthday, when his opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain retired due to injury after losing the first set 7-6 (1). 1:09

Pospisil will next face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and Liam Broady of Britain.

Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., was eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Schnur lost 7-6 (4), 6-0 to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.