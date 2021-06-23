Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Bianca Andreescu falls in straight sets in 2nd round of Wimbledon tune-up

Bianca Andreescu fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday at the Viking International. Vancouver native Vasek Pospisil is advancing to the quarter-finals on the men's side after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Vancouver native Pospisil advances to quarter-finals with win over Spaniard Fokina

The Canadian Press ·
Mississauga, Ont., native Bianca Andreescu lost 6-3, 6-3 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Viking International event on Wednesday. (Boris Streubel/Getty Images/File)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Viking International after suffering a second-round loss on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-3 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the WTA Tour 500 grass-court event.

It marked the third loss for Andreescu in her past four matches.

The world No. 7 won just 50 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 27th-ranked Kontaveit at the Wimbledon tune-up event.

The Canadian saved two of eight break points.

On the men's side, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil has advanced to the quarter-finals.

His second-round opponent, No. 6 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, retired after dropping the first set 7-6 (1) on Wednesday.

Pospisil will next face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and Liam Broady of Britain.

Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., was eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Schnur lost 7-6 (4), 6-0 to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

