Bianca Andreescu falls in straight sets in 2nd round of Wimbledon tune-up
Vancouver native Pospisil advances to quarter-finals with win over Spaniard Fokina
Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Viking International after suffering a second-round loss on Wednesday.
The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-3 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the WTA Tour 500 grass-court event.
It marked the third loss for Andreescu in her past four matches.
The world No. 7 won just 50 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 27th-ranked Kontaveit at the Wimbledon tune-up event.
WATCH | Bianca Andreescu drops 3rd of last 4 matches, losing in straight sets to Estonia's Kontaveit:
The Canadian saved two of eight break points.
On the men's side, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil has advanced to the quarter-finals.
His second-round opponent, No. 6 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, retired after dropping the first set 7-6 (1) on Wednesday.
WATCH | Canadian Pospisil has fans sing 'happy birthday' as he advances to quarter-finals:
Pospisil will next face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and Liam Broady of Britain.
Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., was eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying.
Schnur lost 7-6 (4), 6-0 to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.
