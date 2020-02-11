Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Dubai event because of knee injury
Reigning U.S. Open champion hasn't played since WTA Finals in October
Canada's Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of next week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships because of a lingering left knee injury.
The reigning U.S. Open champion hasn't played since she suffered the injury in late October at the WTA Finals in China.
Andreescu was on the Canadian roster for last weekend's Fed Cup loss in Switzerland, but did not play.
The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is No. 6 in the world rankings. She's still currently entered in the Qatar Total Open, which begins Feb. 23.
"I'm not at 100 per cent yet and following my team and doctor's recommendation, I don't want to take any risk to re-injure my knee," Andreescu said in a statement. "Each day I get closer to being back to the court competing, but Dubai is just too soon."
