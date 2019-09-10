'That was cool': Bianca Andreescu gets her shoutout from Champagnepapi

Drake has come through for Bianca Andreescu.

After playfully chastising the Canadian rap star for not congratulating her on her U.S. Open victory, the 19-year-old gleefully told assembled media in Toronto on Wednesday that she had indeed heard from the man known as Drizzy and Champagnepapi.

She proceeded to read aloud the message she said she received from the 32-year-old Toronto-born music titan.

"He's like, 'Here I am, congrats, we are all so proud of you. I've been liking every post with you in it, LOL, I thought you'd see,'" she read with a laugh, adding she's not sure what to do now.

"Yeah, that was cool. I don't even know what to reply to that."

After telling Jimmy Fallon that she hasn't heard from Drake yet after her U.S. Open win, Bianca Andreescu got her message from Champagnepapi, and told the media in Toronto on Wednesday. 1:00

Andreescu, who defeated Serena Williams on Saturday to become the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam singles title, first brought up Drake's ommission during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday. She told host Jimmy Fallon that she'd heard from just about everyone in Canada, from music icon Shania Twain to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and even basketball legend Steve Nash, but that Drake had yet to make that hotline bling.

The Canadian rapper turned aspiring media mogul has a history of supporting Canada's athletes in their big wins, from inviting Rio 2016 golden girl Penny Oleksiak to OVO fest after her four-medal haul in Brazil, to shouting out Canadian hockey player Sarah Nurse during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.