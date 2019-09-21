Rafael Nadal defeats Milos Raonic to help keep Europe ahead in Laver Cup
Federer rallies in decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Nick Kyrgios
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their singles matches Saturday to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on Day 2 of the Laver Cup.
Using some courtside coaching from Nadal, Federer rallied late and raised his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in the afternoon session.
Nadal opened the evening session by beating Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (1), and was quickly back on court partnering Stefanos Tsitsipas in the day's doubles rubber. Kyrgios and Jack Sock won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring two key points for the world team which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.
John Isner began Saturday's play with a win for Team World, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1 over Alexander Zverev.
The third edition of the annual Laver Cup is decided Sunday by a doubles match, then three more singles — each worth three points with 13 needed for overall victory.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.