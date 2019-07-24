Bianca Andreescu won't play at Citi Open due to ongoing shoulder issue
Canadian star slated to be evening headliner at Rogers Cup on Aug. 6 in Toronto
Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the Citi Open in Washington next week because of an ongoing shoulder injury, but her agency says she'll be ready for her hometown tournament.
Jonathan Dasnieres de Veigy, client manager for Octagon, said in an email that Canada's top-ranked women's tennis player will be back for the Rogers Cup in Toronto.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., is scheduled to be the evening headliner for her first match of the tournament on Aug. 6.
Andreescu suffered the shoulder injury during her breakout March that saw her win a big WTA Tour event in Indian Wells, Calif., before retiring from a fourth-round match in Miami.
Canadians Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Eugenie Bouchard all are scheduled to play in the Citi Open before returning to Canada for Rogers Cup week.
The men's Rogers Cup is in Montreal this year. Main draws for the men's and women's Rogers Cup events begin on Aug. 5.
