Bianca Andreescu victorious in her 1st match since capturing U.S. Open title

In a return to the court following her stunning U.S. Open title, Canadian Bianca Andreescu needed three sets but managed to advance at the China Open in Beijing on Monday.

The No. 5 seed defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich, of Belarus 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 en route to her 14th-straight victory.

Andreescu will face Belgian Elise Mertens in the second round on Wednesday. The 19-year-old defeated Mertens in the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

It's been a whirlwind season for Andreescu, who also won the coveted Indian Wells tournament in California in March, and the Rogers Cup title in Toronto in August.

On Sunday, Andreescu's qualified for the year-end WTA Finals, scheduled for Shenzhen, China beginning Oct. 27.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski also earned a berth doubles with partner Xu Yifan of China.