Bianca Andreescu withdraws from this week's Credit One Bank Invitational

Bianca Andreescu's season debut has been delayed again after the Canadian tennis star withdrew from this week's Credit One Bank Invitational, according to the tournament website.

The tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.

She was replaced in the draw by Caroline Dolehide of the United States.

Andreescu, currently ranked sixth in the world, won her first WTA title at Indian Wells last year and then beat Serena Williams in the finals at Toronto and again at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows to clinch her first Grand Slam crown.

The Mississauga, Ont., native hasn't played a competitive match since October after suffering a left knee injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China. The injury lingered and forced Andreescu to sit out the Australian Open in January, Canada's Fed Cup loss in Switzerland in Feburary and an event in Dubai a few weeks later before tennis was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Andreescu said she supports the United States Tennis Association's decision to hold this year's U.S. Open in August despite concerns over the pandemic.

Canadians Fernandez, Bouchard in action

Others scheduled to play this week include reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

Canadians Leylah Fernandez and Eugenie Bouchard are playing at this week's tournament, part of Tennis Channel's Re(Open) Tour — a series of events and exhibitions taking place during the pandemic.

There are 16 players divided into two teams with Americans Madison Keys and Bethanie Mattek-Sands serving as captains.

The format includes 16 singles matches and eight doubles contests, with results counting toward each player's Universal Tennis Rating.

To ensure a secure environment for players and staff, event organizers have worked closely with the Medical University of South Carolina, which developed the tournament's official health and safety protocol plan.

The tourney's health guidelines include:

On-site testing

Daily temperature tests and health questionnaires

Sanitizing equipment at high touch areas

Mandatory face masks for all personnel

Housing for players located within walking distance of the stadium

Each player will have their own lounge around the stadium to cheer on teammates.

During play, players will call their own lines and the tournament will only use one official, while ball crew members will wear gloves and use equipment to avoid touching the tennis balls.

Top-ranked men's player Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday. Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki also tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region on the weekend.