Canada's Bianca Andreescu easily advances at Mexican Open
Canadian Bianca Andreescu made easy work of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in her opening match at the Mexican Open.
Top-ranked Canadian woman takes 1st win since Fed Cup tie earlier in the month
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., downed her Swiss opponent 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday in first-round action.
Andreescu, ranked No. 71, beat 154th-ranked Teichmann in one hour 22 minutes.
She will face Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round.
The match marked Andreescu's first since a Fed Cup tie earlier in the month in the Netherlands.
Andreescu, Canada's top-ranked women's player, has risen up the standings at a remarkable pace early into this season.
